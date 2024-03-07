Lorry driver who died on A82 ‘was doing a job he loved in a place he loved’

The family of a lorry driver who lost his life on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road near Tyndrum have thanked those who stopped to help him.

David – Dave -White, 61, from Sheffield was named by police as the victim of a crash which closed the road between Crianlarich and Tyndrum for more than 10 hours.

Mr White’s family issued a “gracious” statement thanking those who stopped to help him following the crash.

Mr White was driving a white Scania articulated lorry around 7.20am on Tuesday February 20 on the A82 when the accident happened.

Emergency services attended at the scene of the single-vehicle crash. Mr White was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family issued a statement to thank those who helped in the aftermath of the horrific accident.

They said: “Our family would like to offer our gratitude to those who stopped to help David. You all went above and beyond your duties and we know how challenging that must have been.

Lorry driver died on A82 doing something he loved

“We find comfort in knowing good people were there and doing everything they could for him.

“To everyone involved, thank you for your genuine care and support during such a difficult time for our family.

“Dave had his last journey doing what he loved, lorry driving, in a place he loved, Scotland.”

Police said that inquiries are ongoing.

They asked anyone with information on the incident, which hasn’t yet been passed to officers can call 101, quoting reference 0462 of Tuesday, February 20.

Commenting on the news, the SNP group from Oban and Lorn said: “Very gracious words from a grieving family.

“We all rely on drivers like this man for our daily needs. Rest In Peace Dave.”