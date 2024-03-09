Helicopter and coastguard called out in overnight search for 13-year-old boy near Tongue

Police and coastguard teams have traced a missing 13-year-old boy after an overnight search in the Highlands last night.

Four coastguard rescue teams were dispatched in the wee hours of yesterday night after receiving a callout near Tongue.

A search helicopter was also in use and CRTs were dispatched from Melness, Melvich, Durness and Scrabster.

The rescuers searched until 3.30am in hope of finding the youngster after being reported lost in the Lairg area around 12.20am last night.

But, after a successful operation, the boy has been confirmed to have been found safe and well by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Saturday, March 9, we received a report of a 13-year-old boy missing from the Tongue area of Lairg.

“Enquiries were carried out and the boy was traced safe and well.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details regarding this incident.

More to follow.