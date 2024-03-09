Moray woman reported missing as police ‘anxious’ to find her

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing woman from Moray.

Shania Kirkwood, 25, was reported missing from the Portknockie area of Moray earlier today.

She was last seen in Geddes Avenue at around 10am on Saturday, March 9.

The 25-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build with dark hair.

Police anxious to trace Shania

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dull pink fluffy hooded jumper and pink trainers.

Sergeant Graeme Allan said: “We are anxious to trace Shania to ensure that she is safe and well and are asking any members of the public who may have seen her to pass this information to police.

“We would also urge Shania to please get in touch with someone to confirm that she is ok.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1112 of Saturday, March 9, 2024.”