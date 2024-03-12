More than 20 cats in need of homes as Barra battles ‘significant feline crisis’

More than 20 cats are in desperate need of forever homes following a ‘significant feline crisis’ on Barra.

The island is being overrun by the animals, who have “congregated” at a house on the island.

The colony pose a threat to the local ecosystem because there is not enough food to go around, and they are forced to eat the natural prey of other wildlife.

There are also fears for the wellbeing of the cats, who were previously fed by humans, due to a lack of natural prey.

An army of volunteers on behalf of Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck) is now working to trap and rehome them ahead of the breeding season.

Once caught, they are transported to the charity’s HQ – nicknamed Cat Central – in Stornoway for health checks and neutering.

Wisck needs people to come forward urgently and provide homes for the growing number of cats.

A spokeswoman for Wisck said: “As the only organisation in the Western Isles focusing on the trapping, neutering, and release of cats, following the departure of national charities years ago, Wisck has taken a stand to support the overwhelmed community and the growing cat colony on Barra.

“This operation highlights the unique challenges faced by remote communities and the critical role that volunteer-run organisations like Wisck play in addressing these issues.

‘Monumental task of trapping the cats’ in Barra

“The situation in Barra involves a colony of approximately 20 cats, potentially more, that have congregated at a local residence.

“The lack of natural prey and the cats’ reliance on human provision has escalated the need for intervention to prevent the colony from growing uncontrollably, posing a threat to the scarce local wildlife and the cats’ well-being.”

The spokesperson continued: “This intervention is imperative for the welfare of both the cats and the island’s ecosystem, especially with kitten season looming.”

The charity is calling for donations to continue its work – you can find out how to help here.