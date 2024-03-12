More than 20 cats in need of homes as Barra battles ‘significant feline crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 20 cats in need of homes as Barra battles ‘significant feline crisis’

Cats have overtaken a local home and the significant population now poses a threat to the island's ecosystem.

By Louise Glen
Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens are appealing for support after a large volume of cats have colonised a home in Barra.
Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens are appealing for support after a large volume of cats have colonised a home in Barra.

More than 20 cats are in desperate need of forever homes following a ‘significant feline crisis’ on Barra.

The island is being overrun by the animals, who have “congregated” at a house on the island.

The colony pose a threat to the local ecosystem because there is not enough food to go around, and they are forced to eat the natural prey of other wildlife.

Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens are appealing for support after a large volume of cats have colonised a home in Barra.
The cats are living in a house in Barra, and have colonised the area.
The cats in Barra are living outside the building in Barra.
It is understood the cats are living both inside and outside the building.

There are also fears for the wellbeing of the cats, who were previously fed by humans, due to a lack of natural prey.

An army of volunteers on behalf of Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck) is now working to trap and rehome them ahead of the breeding season.

Once caught, they are transported to the charity’s HQ – nicknamed Cat Central – in Stornoway for health checks and neutering.

Wisck needs people to come forward urgently and provide homes for the growing number of cats.

A spokeswoman for Wisck said: “As the only organisation in the Western Isles focusing on the trapping, neutering, and release of cats, following the departure of national charities years ago, Wisck has taken a stand to support the overwhelmed community and the growing cat colony on Barra.

“This operation highlights the unique challenges faced by remote communities and the critical role that volunteer-run organisations like Wisck play in addressing these issues.

‘Monumental task of trapping the cats’ in Barra

“The situation in Barra involves a colony of approximately 20 cats, potentially more, that have congregated at a local residence.

“The lack of natural prey and the cats’ reliance on human provision has escalated the need for intervention to prevent the colony from growing uncontrollably, posing a threat to the scarce local wildlife and the cats’ well-being.”

The spokesperson continued: “This intervention is imperative for the welfare of both the cats and the island’s ecosystem, especially with kitten season looming.”

The charity is calling for donations to continue its work – you can find out how to help here.

Conversation