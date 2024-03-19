Island shop to give lucky winner 100 Easter eggs after order mix-up

A shop on a remote Scottish island is giving away 100 Easter Eggs after an ordering mix-up.

Sinclair General Stores in Sanday got a surprise earlier this week when a delivery of 720 Easter Eggs turned up at their shop.

Owner Dan Ap Dafydd had ordered 80 cases of Easter eggs, totalling 720 chocolate. eggs. He had meant to order 80 single eggs, according to BBC Radio Orkney.

While a dream scenario for many children across the country, the massive order left the shop with a problem. What do you do with 720 chocolate eggs?

In a Willy Wonka-esque move, shop owner Dan Ap Dafydd has decided to do a special Easter competition.

The shop is running a draw, which will result in one lucky person taking home 100 Easter eggs.

Squares are being sold for £1 each, with all the proceeds going to the RNLI.

The competition is also open to people living off the island.