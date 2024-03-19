Island shop to give lucky winner 100 Easter eggs after order mix-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Island shop to give lucky winner 100 Easter eggs after order mix-up

The store owner was expecting to receive 80 eggs in the delivery - but 720 arrived.

By Bailey Moreton
Sinclair General Store Sanday is giving away 100 Easter Eggs after an ordering mix-up. Image: K Allan Properties/Sinclair General Store Sanday/Facebook
Sinclair General Store Sanday is giving away 100 Easter Eggs after an ordering mix-up. Image: K Allan Properties/Sinclair General Store Sanday/Facebook

A shop on a remote Scottish island is giving away 100 Easter Eggs after an ordering mix-up.

Sinclair General Stores in Sanday got a surprise earlier this week when a delivery of 720 Easter Eggs turned up at their shop.

Owner Dan Ap Dafydd had ordered 80 cases of Easter eggs, totalling 720 chocolate. eggs. He had meant to order 80 single eggs, according to BBC Radio Orkney.

Owner Dan Ap Dafydd meant to order 80 Easter Eggs, but instead ordered 80 cases, totalling 720 chocolate eggs. Image: K Allan Properties/Sinclair General Store Sanday/Facebook

While a dream scenario for many children across the country, the massive order left the shop with a problem. What do you do with 720 chocolate eggs?

In a Willy Wonka-esque move, shop owner Dan Ap Dafydd has decided to do a special Easter competition.

Sinclair General Store in Sanday is giving away 100 chocolate Easter eggs. Image: K Allan Properties/Sinclair General Store Sanday/Facebook

The shop is running a draw, which will result in one lucky person taking home 100 Easter eggs.

Squares are being sold for £1 each, with all the proceeds going to the RNLI.

The competition is also open to people living off the island.

