Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson says it is 'crucial' Dons get next managerial appointment right

The Dons are looking for a new manager following Neil Warnock's 33-day stint as interim boss.

By Danny Law
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson says it is vital the Dons get their next managerial appointment right.

Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass have all endured short spells in charge of the Dons in recent years, while Neil Warnock’s spell as interim manager came to a sudden end after only 33 days.

Anderson, who led the Dons to League Cup glory a decade ago, believes the Dons board can’t afford to get the next appointment wrong.

The Reds sit ninth in the Premiership and only three points above Ross County who sit in the relegation play-off spot.

Aberdeen veteran Russell Anderson (centre) celebrates with his team-mates as he lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy in 2014. Image: SNS.
Anderson told the Daily Record: “There’s been a lot of upheaval at the club over the last few seasons and it’s not good for anybody.

“New managers come in and they have their own ideas, sign their own players which means existing players are maybe surplus to requirements or don’t fit into certain styles or tactics.

“The club need to decide what kind of identity they want and the team they want – that will drive the decision as to who will be the right type of person to be the next manager, there’s quality in the team but it’s been a challenging season – there’s plenty of rumours flying about so it’ll be interesting to see.

“For the long-term vision of a club it’s not healthy for a manager to be changed as often as it is, everybody would agree with that – this next manager appointment Aberdeen make is crucial, it’s important everytime to make the right appointment and in any business recruitment is the most important thing.

“That’s recruiting the right manager, players and head of recruitment to identify players they want to sign – those people that have recruited haven’t necessarily been wrong but were there for a very short period.

“It’s been a recurring theme but the team’s in a semi-final of a cup, the season has been underwhelming and they’ve underachieved – they got to one cup final (against Rangers) but the final was disappointing in that there was an opportunity to win. They’ve not been able to take performances from Europe into their domestic games.

“There’s a few games to be played between now and the semi-final, there’ll likely be a new manager by then and hopefully he’ll impress his own idea on the team and confidence might be in a better place. I’m looking at it and saying there’s still plenty to play for.”

