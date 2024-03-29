Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn

The popular Sun Dancer bar and restaurant in Nairn has been taken over in a deal involving two Highland hospitality groups.

Cru Holdings and Cobbs have joined forces to acquire the award-winning beach-side venue from current owner Lee Jack.

Mr Jack, who has run the Sun Dancer for seven years, is to concentrate on other business interests.

The move will secure more than 20 jobs at the restaurant.

The right move

The Sun Dancer now joins six other bars and restaurants in the Cru Hospitality group, including Scotch & Rye, the Whitehouse and Prime steak and seafood in Inverness and The Classroom in Nairn.

Cru CEO Scott Murray said: “When the opportunity presented itself to add The Sun Dancer to the Cru Hospitality family, we knew it was the right move.

“Its reputation for incredible service and delicious food aligns perfectly with everything we strive to achieve in our venues.

“The opportunity to work with a company like Cobbs is also an added benefit and we are excited to begin this new relationship with them.

“We’d like to reassure customers that from the moment we take over, it will be business as usual.

“All bookings will be honoured, and you’ll still receive the same high quality of service you’ve come to expect at The Sun Dancer.

Much-loved cafe and restaurant

Mr Murray said the group is keen to support Highland hospitality and keep open popular venues.

“We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry thrives in the region, by guaranteeing a high quality of service across all our venues and ensuring the industry is an attractive place to work by offering fair pay and generous benefits”

Cobbs Group own and operate six hotels, including Loch Ness Clansman Hotel and Loch Ness Country House Hotel, as well as a bakery, cafes, and gift shops throughout Scotland.

Group director Arran McMaster said: “The Sun Dancer is a much-loved cafe and restaurant which has served its local community so well under the ownership of Lee and his family.

“Working in partnership with Cru, we will endeavour to maintain the community spirit and family values on which The Sun Dancer has built its reputation.”

Previous owner Lee Jack said: “After seven years in the Sun Dancer, I felt I wanted to concentrate on other things, and wanted to ensure that whomever took it on would share the same commitment to my team and quality of food and service.

“I am delighted to have concluded a deal with Cru and Cobbs, and I can’t think of a better team to take the Sun Dancer forward.”