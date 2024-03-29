Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn

Move secures 20 jobs at the beach-side venue

By John Ross
The Sun Dancer in Nairn has been taken over. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Sun Dancer in Nairn has been taken over. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The popular Sun Dancer bar and restaurant in Nairn has been taken over in a deal involving two Highland hospitality groups.

Cru Holdings and Cobbs have joined forces to acquire the award-winning beach-side venue from current owner Lee Jack.

Mr Jack, who has run the Sun Dancer for seven years, is to concentrate on other business interests.

The move will secure more than 20 jobs at the restaurant.

The right move

The Sun Dancer now joins six other bars and restaurants in the Cru Hospitality group, including Scotch & Rye, the Whitehouse and Prime steak and seafood in Inverness and The Classroom in Nairn.

Cru CEO Scott Murray said: “When the opportunity presented itself to add The Sun Dancer to the Cru Hospitality family, we knew it was the right move.

“Its reputation for incredible service and delicious food aligns perfectly with everything we strive to achieve in our venues.

The Sun Dancer is a popular and award-winning beach-side restaurant.

“The opportunity to work with a company like Cobbs is also an added benefit and we are excited to begin this new relationship with them.

“We’d like to reassure customers that from the moment we take over, it will be business as usual.

“All bookings will be honoured, and you’ll still receive the same high quality of service you’ve come to expect at The Sun Dancer.

Much-loved cafe and restaurant

Mr Murray said the group is keen to support Highland hospitality and keep open popular venues.

“We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry thrives in the region, by guaranteeing a high quality of service across all our venues and ensuring the industry is an attractive place to work by offering fair pay and generous benefits”

Cobbs Group own and operate six hotels, including Loch Ness Clansman Hotel and Loch Ness Country House Hotel, as well as a bakery, cafes, and gift shops throughout Scotland.

Group director Arran McMaster said: “The Sun Dancer is a much-loved cafe and restaurant which has served its local community so well under the ownership of Lee and his family.

The restaurant has views over the Moray Firth. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Working in partnership with Cru, we will endeavour to maintain the community spirit and family values on which The Sun Dancer has built its reputation.”

Previous owner Lee Jack said: “After seven years in the Sun Dancer, I felt I wanted to concentrate on other things, and wanted to ensure that whomever took it on would share the same commitment to my team and quality of food and service.

“I am delighted to have concluded a deal with Cru and Cobbs, and I can’t think of a better team to take the Sun Dancer forward.”

