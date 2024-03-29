How an independent coffee roaster in Aberdeen is making a huge difference across the globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

How an independent coffee roaster in Aberdeen is making a huge difference across the globe

MacBeans, Aberdeen’s go-to spot for freshly roasted coffee, is proving that little acts can spark big changes.

In partnership with MacBeans Coffee
Brian with the KCRS cooperative
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.

It’s not just about top-notch coffee; it’s about making a real impact on the lives of those who provide it.

Here is how MacBeans is changing the lives of small traders and farmers across the globe.

Supporting the KCRS Cooperative in Rwanda

Brian, the owner of MacBeans, shared how his coffee is about making a difference, one sip at a time.

He said: “We’ve got 37 different coffees and 27 of those are from single origins. Some of the single origins that I’ve taken in more recently have great stories about communities and social responsibility behind them.”

One of the coffees that MacBeans sells is the KCRS Rwandan sourced coffee, which isn’t just about delivering a delicious brew; it’s about empowering women. A story Brian heard first hand when he visited Rwanda in 2023 and met some of the 131 farmers that make up the KCRS cooperative.

Sourced from a women’s cooperative, this coffee supports female farmers, giving them autonomy over their family businesses. As Brian explained: “This Rwandan coffee supports female farmers and empowers them to take control of a part of their family farms. To be part of the co-operative, they need have to have full control over the coffee growing part of the business.

“This autonomy encourages women to stand on their own. Some of the women who are part of the KCRS co-operative may run a coffee-growing business as part of a farm or smallholding owned by their family or household. The idea is for all the growers involved to get support and independence in their business.”

KCRS Rwandan coffee fields.
KCRS Rwandan coffee fields.

Partnering with a coffee farmer in Honduras

But the support doesn’t end there. MacBeans also partners with a coffee farmer in Honduras through the One to One project. Brian added: “The Honduras coffee is direct trade. So, it’s called the One to One project because it’s one farmer to one roaster.

“The traders that I deal with have traded individual farmers’ entire crop to match with individual roasters in the UK. So I will have a seven-bag crop which is one farmer’s entire crop. Part of the deal is that I have to commit to take the whole crop for at least two years in a row.

“So even though it’s just a small micro lot, by me committing to take that whole crop, it helps the farmer as he knows he’s got that trade for at least two years.

“This gives the farmer financial foresight and he can raise money to buy different crops to plant or buy more equipment, and then expand his financial flexibility.”

“The honduras direct trade coffee from MacBeans has been so popular with our customers in 2023 that I’ve committed to a second farmers smaller crop which means thanks to the support we have in North East Scotland we are now able to help two families business in Honduras.”

Supporting the local community

A smallholding crop on the KCRS Cooperative Rwandan farm.

But perhaps what truly sets MacBeans apart is its commitment to community, both near and far.

Closer to home, Brian was also involved in a Developing the Young Workforce project in Aberdeen. As part of this, pupils from St Machar Academy had to brew coffee and present it to a judging panel. Brian spoke to the students about the origins of coffee and how it’s grown, to help boost their presentations.

He says: “It was great to be involved in that local community project earlier this year, and it’s something I’m keen for MacBeans to do more of in the future.”

And despite being a small establishment, MacBeans boasts a dedicated team that has been serving up more than just coffee for many years. It’s clear that the whole team supports the work of MacBeans and is passionate about making a real difference.

Brian reflected on the continuity and dedication of the team: “I took over MacBeans in November 2022 and everyone that was working here then is still working here now.”

Choose MacBeans for your next coffee
Supporting MacBeans Coffee isn’t just about enjoying a great coffee; it’s about investing in a vision of a better world.

Whether it’s empowering female farmers in Rwanda, providing stability to coffee growers in Honduras or supporting the local Aberdeen community, every purchase at MacBeans is a vote for positive change.

So, the next time you’re in Aberdeen, why not pop into MacBeans on 2 Little Belmont Street? Not only will you be treated to exceptional coffee roasted with flavour, passion and care, but you’ll also be playing a part in supporting communities both locally and globally.

After all, there’s nothing quite like the taste of coffee brewed with a side of hope and a dash of community spirit.

Learn more about the projects supported by MacBeans.

More from Food and Drink

The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Cru and Cobbs join forces to buy popular Sun Dancer restaurant in Nairn
The three Fyne Ales beers being reviewed in bottles, side by side.
Why this Argyll brewery is one of Scotland's Fynest
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Spirit of Speyside captures the wonders of the whisky world
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Stylish Stag and Thistle in Fraserburgh serves pretty dishes packed with flavour
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Westhill chef took late dad's 'follow your dreams' advice and started his own healthy…
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Where to eat and drink if you're in Dyce or Bucksburn
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
9 businesses serving the best scones in Moray
Justice Mill in aberdeen with scaffolding around it, during the refurbishment
The Justice Mill on Union Street to reopen after £1.4m transformation
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere
2
The KCRS cooperative in Rwanda.
Inside the newly revamped and renamed Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn