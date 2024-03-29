Is this the best muffin from the best coffee house in Scotland?

A Battenburg muffin is selling like hot cakes at Roxy’s in Oban – and yet again sold out this morning before customers even arrived for lunch.

The muffin, invented by the team at the independent coffee house on Argyll Square, is one of café owners Donna and Archie MacCulloch’s best sellers.

But the cake, with its mini Battenburg slice on top, is a limited edition and only gets to join the café staples like whoopie sponge and meringue occasionally.

The cake is a vanilla sponge with delicious marzipan flavours with rose and lemon icing it has a fine helping of jam running through the muffin.

Is this Battenburg muffin the best cake in Scotland?

At the P&J, we wondered if this was the best muffin in Scotland.

After all, the team at Roxy’s is already rising high in 2024 after winning Coffee House of the Year at the fourth Scottish Café and Bakery Awards.

Something Donna, Archie and the whole team are very proud of.

The town’s love of the Battenburg muffin is a little bit of a mystery for the couple.

While it might be Archie’s favourite cake, for Donna she prefers something more savoury like one of her spinach and cheese scones.

The couple set up the business 17 years ago. In 2023 they published their first book, sharing favourite recipes with fans.

Donna was trained as a mental health nurse and Archie is a veteran, having served in the army as a sergeant in its catering corp.

Donna said: “People love our cakes, but the Battenburg often flies off the shelf before we even get it out to the front.

“It is delicious and people are often asking us when we will be baking them again. As soon as people know they are being baked they are making plans to come to the cafe to pick one or two up, or to enjoy it in the café with tea or coffee.

“Of course, they are also the perfect Easter colours.”

Speaking of lifting the Coffee House of the Year award in March, Donna added: “It has been an incredible time for the staff at the café.

“Our staff are wonderful, and we could not do our job without them. Janice is our longest-serving member of staff and she has been with us for 17 years.

“We are so grateful to each and every one of our customers who support us, so many of them have become friends.”