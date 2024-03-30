Woman, 46, dies after going ‘over cliff’ in the Highlands

A woman has died after reportedly falling over a cliff in the Highlands.

Emergency services rushed to the Highland beauty spot in Thurso shortly after 6am yesterday morning.

Police, RNLI lifeboat, coastal rescue teams and helicopters attended the Victoria Walk area of Thurso.

A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been made aware and enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15am on Friday, March 29, 2024, police received a report of concern for a woman at the cliffs in the Victoria Walk area of Thurso.

“Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing, but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard previously said: “We received a police request at 6.20am this morning after reports that a person had gone over the cliff.

“This is a police incident.”