Alexander MacKay, 51, reported missing from Lairg

Alexander MacKay, a 51-year-old from Lairg in Sutherland, has been reported missing.

He was last seen in the Ord Place area of the village around 6.30pm on Friday, March 29.

He is described as being around 5ft 9ins, of slim build with short, grey hair.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black short sleeved top and black trousers.

Inspector Kirsten Marshall said: “Concerns are growing for Alexander’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well.

“If you have seen him or know where he might be then please get in touch.

“We are also asking people in the area to check their sheds and outbuilding in case he has sought shelter.”

Police ask anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 3345 of Friday, 29 March, 2024.