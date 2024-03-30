Stonehaven seafood shack serving fresh lobster in purple burritos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven seafood shack serving fresh lobster in purple burritos

Freshly caught offerings signal start of summer season for Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy.

By Bailey Moreton
Owner Maria Lewis The Seafood Bothy on Stanehaven Harbour is reopening for the season. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven seafood shack the Seafood Bothy is set to serve some of the freshest seafood in town as its new season starts.

Owner Maria Lewis is reopening the portable business on the Stonehaven pier for its seventh season.

They serve street food but the menu can change depending on what fish is caught that day.

She said: “My husband is the fisherman, I basically work around what he gives me. So primarily it’s crab and lobster, but it also could be haddock, cod, mackerel in season.

“So I could get some odd things as well but my core business is crab and lobster.

Maria’s husband Wes Lewis aboard the Seafood Bothy boat in 2022. Wes provides fresh seafood to serve out of the Bothy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’ve got to try and make that into several styles of dishes. I can’t just serve a crab and lobster, that wouldn’t be street food.

“If you put into a street food format a lot more people will eat it, rather than giving them the whole crab or lobster to navigate their way around, which most people can’t do.”

The most popular current servings are a vibrantly coloured lobster burrito (£15) and crab tortilla wraps (£12).

The burrito’s tortilla is made from beetroot, giving it its distinctive purple colour. It also contains beans, rice, spinach and hot sauce and a cooler, yoghurt sauce.

The Seafood Bothy’s distinctive lobster burrito is a favourite. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The crab tortilla wraps are flour tortillas with garlic mayonnaise, salad, white and brown crab meat, finished with carrot.

She said: “I’m not putting too much on because I want people to taste the actual seafood.”

Seafood Bothy owner says tourists returning to Stonehaven

Navigating the pandemic proved challenging for many, but the Seafood Bothy‘s business model proved well equipped to deal with Covid.

In addition to their ‘permanent’ location on the pier at Stonehaven, they have mobile trucks they take to events.

Maria Lewis said: “Obviously it’s been wavy with Covid, but that didn’t affect us because we carried on because we’re outside. The only thing was the geography of the people coming was different.”

“We lost all the international tourists, but they’ve came back last year.”

Maria Lewis expects this summer will be a big season for tourism returning to Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Seafood Bothy owner Maria Lewis said she has already seen tourists returning to Stonehaven this year despite it being the off-season.

She said: “I think this year we’re going to see a lot more because people are a lot more comfortable with travelling again.”

She expects come the warmer months in May they’ll be running non-stop.

