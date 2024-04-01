Car nearly rolls down hill into traffic on busy stretch of A82

A driver has found themselves in a spot of bother after their car nearly rolled down an embankment into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was perched on the middle of the hillside on the “Cobb straight” between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston on the banks of Loch Ness.

It appears that the motorist had driven through a fence from the street above.

Car between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston

The car was above the busy A82 Inverness to Fort William road on Sunday afternoon.

It appears to be stuck on the embankment, almost colliding with oncoming traffic on the busy road beneath it.

Police were at the scene.

We have asked police for more details.

One motorcyclist who passed the car said: “You expect cars to come at you from behind and left and right – but coming from above is a whole new worry.”