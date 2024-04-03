Papa Westray: Orkney’s home of the world’s shortest scheduled flight looks set to get a new terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Papa Westray: Orkney’s home of the world’s shortest scheduled flight looks set to get a new terminal

Plans for a replacement terminal building at Papa Westray's airfield have been given the initial green light.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Papa Westray
The flight between Papa Westray and Westray takes less than two minutes. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Plans are on course for the destination of the world’s shortest scheduled flight to get a new airfield terminal building.

The flight between the tiny Orkney Island and nearby Westray only lasts about one minute and thirty seconds.

The trip can be even shorter, with the record being just 53 seconds.

At just 1.7 miles, the flight is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s shortest scheduled flight.

Loganair currently runs the service using a small, eight-seater plane.

The 1.7 mile Westray to Papa Westray flight is the shortest in the world.

The view as you come in to land is world-famous, in a roundabout way.

But it could soon change, if Orkney council are successful in their plans.

Orkney Islands Council’s planning department has granted initial planning approval to the local authority’s plans for a new terminal building.

Full planning permission is yet to be granted.

Drainage needs to be looked at and the council is still waiting for the planning and building warrant to be signed off.

This is expected sometime in May or June. If that all comes together, work on the new terminal would begin immediately after.

The new terminal would replace the existing one which is now over 30 years old, in need of maintenance, and no longer fit for purpose.

What’s wrong with the old building?

The existing building has restricted views of the runway and “doesn’t comply with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requirements to respond to incidents of the airfield within two minutes”, a planning brief states.

All three branches of the emergency services have commented “adversely” on the fact that the old terminal doesn’t have separate watch rooms and waiting rooms.

The existing terminal building at Papa Westray’s airfield. Image: Orkney Islands Council / Google Maps.

This could potentially mean that members of the public would share the room with those handling an emergency.

The brief also states that the toilets are “outdated” and there are no shower facilities for use by fire fighters to wash off contaminants or hazardous materials.

The old terminal also wouldn’t be suitable for social distancing if needed.

New terminal would fix issues – including lack of car parking

The new building would address these issues, for example, separating its watch room from its arrivals/ departures lounge.

Also, the new watch room would have views of both ends of the runway.

The new terminal wouldn’t be built on the site of the old building.

Instead, it would be on the opposite side of the airfield’s fire garage, which was built in 2015.

As part of the plans, issues with limited parking would also be remedied.

Ten parking spaces, including and there would be two electric vehicle charge points.

A road access and bike shelter also feature in the plans.

According to the building warrant document, the yet-to-be-decided building warrant documents, the value of the work would be £289,000.

The impressions included in the planning application for the new Papa Westray airfield terminal building. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

