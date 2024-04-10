Man dies after being seriously injured at Orkney workplace

A man has died in hospital after he was seriously injured at a workplace in Orkney.

The incident happened at a premises in Finstown on the mainland on Friday evening.

The man was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, but has since sadly died.

Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing to establish what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm on Sunday, April 7, we were made aware of a man having been seriously injured at a premises in Finstown on Orkney on Friday, April 5.

“He had been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died during the evening of Monday, April 8.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”