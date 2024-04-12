Major route in Shetland closed at the A970 near to Sandwick due to crash

Emergency services in Shetland rushed to the scene of a crash on the A970 near Sandwick due to an overnight crash.

Police, fire and ambulance are understood to have been called to the scene of the crash on the main route from the north to south of Shetland, between Lerwick and Sumburgh.

There was no diversion route identified by police, traffic for the airport will be impacted by the crash.

A statement on Facebook said: “The A970 near Sandwick is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“There is no local diversion possible.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this incident.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were called at 1.05am to a road traffic collision on the A970.

“We sent three appliances from Sandwick, Sumburgh and Scalloway.

“We were there to assist police, and not equipment or cutting equipment was used.”

