Thieves fled Oban crime scene with ‘industrial bin’ full of stolen goods

Two businesses in Oban have been counting the cost following the theft of tens of thousands of pounds-worth of stock.

Taste of Argyll and Sea Kayak Oban – both on the town’s Argyll Street – were broken into last week

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crimes which happened last Wednesday night into Thursday morning, asking for dash cam and doorbell footage.

It’s rumoured the criminals escaped through the town with an industrial waste bin full of stolen goods.

Sea Kayak Oban posted a list of what was stolen, while Taste of Argyll said all of its alcohol had been taken as well as money from the cash register.

Oban community thanked for support

In a post online, Sea Kayak Oban thanked people in the community for the help and support they had received following the break-in.

Owner Mark Mitchell told The Press & Journal: “We want to thank the Oban community for its support in the days after the break-in.

“We especially want to acknowledge the help and kindness of Stuart Twort who helped secure the building for us.

“Scotwest Windows who were actually waiting for us to arrive the next day to replace the glazing and got it all done with no fuss and amazing speed without me even calling them.

“The Anglers Corner who gave us a spare till/cash draw.

“Ken Barnes Electrical who came in to offer help and advice if we needed repairs and to everyone who has called in walking past and or messaged.”

The owner added: “I would like to comment on the very low quality and age of the Argyll and Bute Council CCTV cameras.

“Especially at night the quality of the images is so poor that even identifying the potential gender of anyone on the camera is virtually impossible.

“The street camera was pointed along the front of our shop but short of identifying a time two people entered and left the alley to the rear of our building the footage is basically useless.”

He has also appealed for members of the public to share a list of stolen goods far and wide to “make these items too hot to handle”.

The full list can be found here.

Taste of Argyll Kitchen which is situated across the street from Oban Sea Kayak had to close its doors following the theft.

Owner Kathelene MacKenzie said she was devastated and closed her shop for two days so investigations could take place.

She said: “We have CCTV, so [the culprits] will be caught, forensics doing their job so will be open as soon as we can.

“All the cash and alcohol has been stolen.”

She reopened the business on Friday morning, saying: “Thank you for all your lovely messages comments and kindness.”

Investigation ongoing into Oban break-ins

Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Alasdair Dewar, of Oban CID, said: “We are treating the incidents as linked and I’m appealing to the local community for help in tracing those responsible.

“I’d ask anyone who was in the Argyll Street area between the evening of Wednesday, 17 and the morning of Thursday, 18 January and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

“Similarly, if you have private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the area, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0541 of 18 January. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘We do what we can’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said the local authority provides the best CCTV it can.

They said: “It’s sad to hear that local businesses, that we rely so much on, are targets of crime.

“Public space CCTV equipment is provided and maintained by the council and operated by the police as a means of deterring crime and antisocial behaviour. A council does not have a statutory duty to provide CCTV, but we do what we can, where we can.

“The effectiveness of any CCTV will be dependent to a certain extent on circumstances relating to lighting, distance from the subject and even weather.”