Travel disruption as heavy rain and strong winds hit the north and north-east

Strong winds and heavy rain battering the north and north-east is causing travel disruption.

The Met Office issued an alert on Friday warning very strong winds could lead to disruption across the west Highlands and Western isles.

The warning is in place from 6am today to 9pm tonight.

A number of ferry services have been cancelled or delayed this morning

The ferry services cancelled so far are:

Oban-Coll-Tiree – Due to the adverse weather forecast this service has been cancelled. A review will be made today for sailings on Sunday.

Oban-Colonsay

Ullapool – Stornoway

Mallaig – Armadale

Mallaig – Small Isles

Mallaig – Lochboisdale

Barra – Eriskay

Trains in the north have also been affected by the adverse weather conditions. Services between Inverness and Wick, Kyle of Lochalsh and the central belt are delayed.

Flooding has forced Old Military Road in Argyll to be closed.

Bear Scotland said teams were working as quickly as possible to get the route – used as a diversion during closures of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful – reopened.