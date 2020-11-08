Three weeks of roadworks get underway at Fort William

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three weeks of roadworks will get under way in Fort William today.

The £80,000 project involves improvements to road drainage and upgrading of the pavement on the north bound footway over 0.3 miles on the North Road of the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road.

Work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am each night, with no works planned for Friday or Saturday nights.

The A82 will remain open throughout, however temporary traffic lights will be in place during working hours. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

To accommodate work on the pavement, it will be necessary to close sections of the footway for periods of time with pedestrians diverted to the pavement on the opposite side of the road. Vehicle and pedestrian access to properties will be maintained.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid 19 guidance, will be in place.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative, said: “The works will improve the drainage of the A82 and the footway surface for pedestrians.

“We have taken steps to help minimise disruption as much as possible, including carrying out the improvements overnight and avoiding working on busier nights.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible. We thank road users and pedestrians for their patience in advance and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for real-time journey information.”