A retired college lecturer has been found dead in his car it left the road in Caithness.

It is believed Peter Ellis took ill behind the wheel on the A836 John O’Groats to Thurso road on Tuesday.

The red Ford Fiesta veered off the sharp bend on the western approach to Dunnet.

Mr Ellis, who lived with his wife Catherine in the village, worked for many years as a course leader at North Highland College UHI.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.