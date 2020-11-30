Something went wrong - please try again later.

Those wishing to pay their final respects to the victim of a tragic aircraft crash in the Highlands will be able to do so at two ceremonies next month.

Paul Nichol, 67, died on November 12 after the gyrocopter he was flying crashed into a field near Avoch.

His heartbroken family have now outlined plans for those wishing to say goodbye, and are also aiming to raise cash in his memory for the NHS.

The funeral car will pass the family home at 56 Braeside Park, Balloch at 11am on Thursday, December 3, and anyone wishing to be present has been asked to line up and pay their respects.

Mr Nichol’s family has requested that anyone in attendance should not wear black, but instead “please dress happy”.

The cremation service will be held in private, but a celebration of Mr Nichol’s life with a Humanist memorial service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday December 8 in the William T Fraser and Son funeral home on Culduthel Road, Inverness.

The service will be held under government guidelines, and can be viewed live at www.williamtfraserandson.co.uk

Donations in memory of Mr Nichol can be made for the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund at www.facebook.com/invernessfuneraldirectors

‘A colleague and friend to many’

Mr Nichol’s family said he died “whilst out doing something he loved so much”, and that flying gave him “freedom”, a “sense of adventure”, and “the chance to feel challenged and to explore”.

The 67-year-old was a civil engineer, and a “colleague and friend to many”.

His family described him as an “amazing, loving husband”, a “dearly loved” brother and brother in law, a “devoted nephew” and that he was “deeply loved” by many other family members.