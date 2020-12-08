Highland wind farm to take step forward with online consultation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An energy firm is poised to take a step forward with a Highland wind farm development that was first proposed five years ago.

Vattenfall is preparing plans for the Ourack Windfarm, which has been proposed for a site about four miles north of Grantown, immediately east of Dava.

The current proposals are for 18 turbines that could have a height of 590ft to the blade tip.

On Monday an online exhibition launched to give locals to the chance to comment on the development after events in March were cancelled.

Meanwhile, internet-based consultation events will also be run on December 16 and January 13 from 3pm to 7pm to allow residents to ask questions.

Senior project manager Alison Daughtery said: “These are challenging times, and we’re pleased to be able to meet and listen to the community through a format that allows the same access, information and engagement as a face-to-face event.

“We’re eager to have the opportunity to present the huge economic benefits the Ourack project could bring to the local area and want to have a real conversation with the community.”