Covid vaccinations get under way in Highland as doctors say they “trust the science”

Residents across Highland have been encouraged to be patient as the first wave of Covid vaccinations begin.

A group of frontline healthcare workers have now received their first jabs at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Dr Jonathan Whiteside, clinical lead for critical care at NHS Highland, was the first person to receive the vaccine at the health board.

© Supplied by NHS Highland

He said: “I trust the science. I have been a doctor for 25 years and have always trusted the medicine regulators to provide safe and effective treatment. I see the Covid vaccine as no different.

“The only way to achieve herd immunity is through a mass vaccination programme which will protect staff, our patients and our families. I would encourage all those offered the vaccine to take it.”

Covid vaccinations start across Scotland

In Scotland, priority groups started to receive their first jabs yesterday.

Those tasked with administering it to others are getting it first, with over 80s and health and social care workers also a priority.

© Supplied by NHS Highland

Maureen Sutherland, a vaccinator for NHS Highland, gave the first injection in the region.

She said: “I feel honoured to have asked to give the first Covid-19 vaccine in NHS Highland. I feel proud to be part of the team that will be delivering the vaccine going forward.

“I am very grateful to the extended team who have worked very hard to get the service up and running so that vaccinators can deliver the vaccine safely and efficiently.”

What happens now with the Covid vaccine?

Scotland received an initial delivery of 65,500 doses – enough for 32,750 people – but more will soon follow.

People will be required to receive two doses at least 21 days apart.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health for NHS Highland, added: “The vaccination programme is a huge exercise and will continue well into next year, but I am delighted to say that it has started within NHS Highland.

“Initial groups which will be vaccinated across NHS Highland will include care home residents, healthcare staff and social care staff who are most at risk of Covid infection. The programme will be scaled up as more vaccine is delivered.”

