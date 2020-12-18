Song penned in tribute to Oban firefighter who died of motor neurone disease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North musicians have rallied round to record a tribute to an Oban man who died of motor neurone (MND) disease earlier this year.

Brian MacDonald died in July after losing his battle with the degenerative disease aged 43.

Mr MacDonald, who worked as a firefighter in Glasgow for 13 years before being forced into early retirement, relocated to his hometown last year as he sought a place on a pioneering clinical trial designed to combat the effects of the illness.

Sadly, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, trials halted and Mr MacDonald’s condition deteriorated.

Now his close friend David Roddie has composed a song launching today entitled Hope is in Your Eyes, paying homage to Brian.

All proceeds from the sale of the single are to go to MND Scotland to aid suffers from the painful, muscle-wasting disease.

Mr Roddie said: “Brian was such a wonderful guy.

“He had been a fitness instructor, he coached kids’ football and he loved the fire service, where his dad, uncle, cousin and brother were also firefighters.

“It was such a tragedy that he was taken by this illness and Hope is in Your Eyes is my attempt to pay tribute to Brian and in my own way help alleviate the plight of other MND sufferers.

“I hope it inspires others to donate or find a way to raise some money to combat this horrible illness.”

During his career in Glasgow, Mr MacDonald was part of the emergency response sent to the Clutha bar on November 29 2013, after a police helicopter plummeted through its roof, killing seven people on the ground and all three crew members.

He also responded to the George Square bin lorry crash in December 2014, which killed six and injured 15 others just days before Christmas.

Mr MacDonald said his role was “the best job in the world”.

The song takes inspiration from a plane journey Mr MacDonald and his brother John-Bruce undertook over the west coast, which he said lifted Brian’s spirits.

Local musicians supporting on the track include accordionist Gary Innes, vocal harmony group The Little Acres, guitarist Conor Smith, bassist Colin Cunningham and drummer Audrey Tait who, with Lauren Gilmour, helped David to mix the track.

Brian’s sister Tia MacDonald previously paid tribute to her brother.

She said: “Brian was the type of guy who would go out of his way to do anything for anybody.

“He still had a smile on his face towards the end, cracking jokes with the doctors in the hospital.

“He was so loving.

“He was a great brother, a fantastic uncle to his nieces and nephew and for his son John. He would do anything for them.

“He got engaged in the last few months to Michelle and she was so good for him.

“The care delivered to Brian was brilliant. Jessie his carer really went that extra mile for him.

“He will be so missed.”