Missing Tony Parsons: Police officers remain stationed at Highland estate

Police officers remained stationed at the entrance to the Highland estate connected with a missing cyclist.

A major police incident site has been set up at the farm yard of Auch Estate near Bridge of Orchy.

The Press and Journal understands that searches of the grounds are taking place as officers investigate the disappearance of Tony Parsons, now 66, who went missing three years ago.

A large white tent and mobile police unit appeared at the estate, with a great deal of police activity in the area since.

Mr Parsons was cycling from Fort William to his home at Tillicoultry, Clackmananshire, in 2017.

He had travelled north for a charity bike ride on September 29 2017, and was last seen at about 11.30pm on October 2 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel on the A82.

Two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance last week but were released pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that on Wednesday December 30 two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in connection with the disappearance of Anthony Parsons, who was reported missing in September 2017.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Missing person inquiry

The case is still being treated as a missing person inquiry.

The grandad was thought to have travelled south in the direction of Tyndrum but neither he nor his yellow and black bike have been seen since October 2.

Extensive searches of the area have been carried out since the disappearance.

A number of specialist police resources, including the mountain rescue team, air support units and dog units, have been involved in various searches.