Highland lorry driver showcases shocking behaviour by Scottish drivers in viral TikTok video

A lorry driver is urging motorists to be more careful on the roads after his video showing careless drivers went viral.

Sandy MacCallum, from Fort William, better known online as FlatOutFlatBrokeSandy, shared a video made up of footage from his lorry dashcam and posted it to TikTok.

It shows a few near misses, drivers swerving in and out of traffic during some questionable overtaking maneuvers and even a cyclist suddenly appearing in front of the articulated lorry on a dark road.

Speaking about his experiences on the road, Mr MacCallum said: “The clips are thankfully not as frequent as the video suggests.

“I would get about five of those close incidents on the road a year, but I do constantly see stupid overtaking and other maneuvers since I am on the road for long periods of time.

“A day does not go by where I don’t have to speak to someone about these types of incidents either involving myself or other lorry drivers.”

In the video, a van driver is spotted making a very late change of lane after deciding to stay on the motorway rather than exit. As a result Mr MacCallum is forced slam on the brakes to avoid collision.

The reputation of BMW drivers are not helped as one has a close shave with an oncoming motorhome as they try and overtake the lorry.

Commenting on the last clip of the video involving the cyclist, Mr MacCallum said: “I was travelling to Bridgend for a job in the dark and all of a sudden this cyclist came out of a side road into my lane.

“Luckily the lorry was empty as it allowed time for me to swerve out of the way.

“That was quite a close one.”

Highland councillor Trish Robertson, who represents the Northern Roads Collaboration Joint Committee, was shocked by the video.

She said: “There is no regard for their own safety never mind for others on the road.

“I ask motorists to please take care on the roads.

“The car is a dangerous machine and needs to be used with due regard for the potential for harm.”

A spokesman form road safety charity Brake, said: “This video highlights the shocking diversity of dangerous behaviour seen every day on our roads, putting lives in danger.

“We urge everyone to use the roads safely and within the law at all times. On the roads, one small mistake can easily lead to tragedy.”

The video has been viewed more than 220,000 times with around 27,600 likes.

FlatOutFlatBrokeSandy now boasts 36,000 followers an increase of more than 29,000 since the video was first shared.