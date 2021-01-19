Parking, toilets, repairs and spruce-ups revealed in latest Highland town centre funding round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The latest round of town centre funding awards have been announced for projects across Highland, with more still to come.

The projects will receive share of new funds worth more than £1m from the Scottish Government, designed to boost town centres and the construction centre in the face of the pandemic.

The projects are running against the clock, with works required to start this March and finish by September.

In the Black Isle, which has been allocated £196,364, Rosemarkie and Fortrose Trust receives £25,000 to complete the refurbishment of the public toilets in the two villages.

Dingwall Town Hall will receive £100,000 for roof repairs, and the remaining £71,000 will help make improvements to the North Kessock layby on the A9.

In Wester Ross, £56,000 will go towards several community council projects in Strathpeffer, including purchasing an additional pump to ensure the long-term operation of the fountain and waterfall features, lighting for the new gazebo, tourism promotion and improved signage, and drainage at the site of the new community play park.

Any leftover funds will be directed towards promoting the improved Peffery way, and the potential purchase of an electric tri-shaw to take care home residents on trips along it.

Five projects are to benefit from more than £84,000 in Lochaber.

Kilmallie receives £23,556 to resurface the car park at its community centre. The council agreed an asset transfer of the car park to the community centre group last November.

The village also receives more than £700 to buy permanent Christmas lights and enable associated electrical work for the living trees at Banavie and Corpach.

In Fort William, new bins and flower planters will be bought for The Parade, High Street and war memorial in a joint project involving the British Legion and Highalnd Council.

The Puffer Pier and Slipway will find a new lease of life with the help of £29,478 to assist Fort William Marina & Shoreline CIC reclaim a section of the seabed.

If this project can’t meet the deadline, Caol Regeneration Company is set to benefit from the cash to go towards resurfacing the council-owned car park in Erracht Drive.

Brora, Golspie and Dornoch will benefit equally from Sutherland’s share £84,000, with the creation of dedicated motorhome facilities in the existing lorry park in Brora, work to bring the former YMCA building back to use in Golspie and more signage for both towns.

Dornoch will also benefit from more flexible parking in the former abattoir site, along with charging points for e. vehicles and bikes.

Inverness funds of £250,000 will go towards improving Union Street and the High street, with £30,000 also going to the Inverness Men’s Shed.

Glen Urquhart Community Council has £75,000 to demolish an empty shop to create community space and enable adjacent land to be used for affordable housing.

Still to be announced are the successful projects in Caithness, Easter Ross, Badenoch and Strathspey, Nairnshire and Skye and Raasay.