Inter island project reaches new international audience online

A project linking three island groups is reaching a new international audience after being forced online due to the pandemic.

Between Islands was originally due to feature live performances and exhibitions on the heritage and culture of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles last spring and summer.

It has now been redesigned to take account of Covid restrictions with the majority of its activities, including musical performances and short films, now online at a dedicated website .

The project, also funded by the Scottish Government and the European Leader programme, links arts and heritage organisations throughout the Northern and Western Isles.

The project aims to highlight historical connections between the islands as well as modern-day similarities and differences. Themes include earlier settlers, wartime, space, renewable energy, design and traditions.

Project coordinator Alex Macdonald said: “The exhibitions were due to open in the museums in Uist, Stornoway, Lerwick and Kirkwall over the summer, but placing them online has actually presented the opportunity for broader audiences to view these resources.

“We already know that the project’s YouTube channel has been recording views from the USA, Canada, Germany and New Zealand as well as from across the UK, which is an extremely positive outcome.”

The project has also published a book and a CD featuring the artists who had originally intended to perform at the Shetland Folk Festival and the Hebridean Celtic Festival was released.

Matt Bruce, Outer Hebrides Leader local action group vice chair, added: “Amid the pandemics restrictions the Between Islands project has successfully managed to make the most out of a challenging period.”

An Lanntair has moved a number of events online since the pandemic hit