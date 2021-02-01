Cabarfeidh Hotel becomes Covid vaccination clinic during island outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An island hotel ensured a Covid vaccination clinic went ahead at the weekend when a worsening outbreak of the virus meant the local hospital could not be used.

Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway is at the centre of a Covid outbreak with 23 staff and patients now affected.

The islands were put into Level 4 lockdown at midnight on Friday.

Saturday’s vaccination clinic due to be held in the hospital had to be moved to the town’s Cabarfeidh Hotel, where 268 people received their jabs.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: “The community spirit is incredible in the Western Isles and without the support of other agencies, organisations and groups, such as the Cabarfeidh, the vaccination programme would not be making such excellent progress.”

© Supplied by NHS Western Isles

Hotel group manager Stuart Beaufoy added: “We are happy to be able to help our local health board continue their tremendous work at this critical time.”

Among those to received their vaccine was Christina Maclean Maciver, 90, from Stornoway.

In Shetland, vaccination of people aged 70-79 started at the Independent Living Centre in Lerwick.

NHS Shetland hopes to have this group vaccinated by the middle of the month.

The programme can be extended and accelerated as the vaccine becomes available in the islands.

Two other vaccination centres are due to open at the Gilbertson Park games hall and the Scalloway games hall by March 1.