The Fort William Mountain Festival has unveiled its full online programme to ensure this year’s event takes place despite Covid restrictions.

A collection of adventure films covering 12 different themes, each set comprising four to five uplifting, exhilarating and educational films from around the world.

The 17th edition of the festival will run online from Wednesday, February 19 until Sunday, February 25.

Organisers say the pandemic has reinforced the “importance” of the outdoors in helping mental health and wellbeing.

All films in the mixed programme can be viewed online from Friday, February 19 for up to 30 days.

Rod Pashley, chairman of The Highland Mountain Culture Association, said: “It has been a very challenging year for all concerned and we are very fortunate to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty that provides the opportunity to breathe in wonderful fresh air, exercise and relax.

“It therefore comes as no surprise that celebrating the wild landscape that surrounds us in Fort William and Lochaber is the inspiration behind the Mountain Festival.

“The mountains, glens, rivers and coastline influence our culture in many ways, whether it is the beauty of the landscape, our engagement with it or the opportunities we find in it.

“This year, more than ever, we understand the power of the outdoors for our own health and well-being; the therapeutic nature of a short stroll in the outdoors or indeed a quiet outdoor place to sit and reflect; to re-energise.

“The Fort William Mountain Festival 2021 on-line event has something for everyone with a love for the outdoors.”

Visit mountainfestival.co.uk to purchase tickets.