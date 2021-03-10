Kate the island mermaid stars in BBC Alba series exploring waters off Lewis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new TV series on BBC ALBA follows the adventures of a ‘real life’ mermaid on the island of Lewis as she indulges in her lifelong passion of swimming in the sea.

The four-part series, Miann na Maighdinn-mara/Mermaid Tales, offers the ultimate escapism as Kate Macleod discovers hidden treasures in the beautiful turquoise seas on her own doorstep, in her home district of Uig.

Kate isn’t put off by the cold and often swims in the sea in winter, wearing her monofin, which is like one giant flipper.

She also has several of her own Ariel-style tails, custom-made in Hawaii to fit over her monofin.

Kate grew up in Lewis , daughter of boat company owner dad Murray and mum Janet, along with brother Seumas.

Her love of outdoor swimming began when she was a young girl taking part in the family’s own version of the New Year’s Day Loony Dook.

Mum Janet said: “When Kate started swimming in the sea it would be too cold for everyone else but she would just keep going, she’d spend the whole afternoon in there then come out freezing.

“On holiday she’d spend all her time on the swimming pool, and she wouldn’t just swim, she would be underwater.”

In the series, Kate explores the west coast of Lewis, and nearby smaller islands, by boat with her dad and talks to knowledgeable locals about the fascinating history on her own doorstep.

Kate said: “I have such a strong bond with the sea and Uig. I think a lot of islanders feel the same. There’s something so special about the islands and Scotland as a whole.

“I feel so privileged to live in this part of the world, at the edge of the sea, and in the water. When I was young, I felt that if our sea was warmer I would never leave it, I’d just be a mermaid for the rest of my life.”

Executive producer Seumas Mactaggart of MacTV said : “Mermaid Tales is filmed from the perspective of a young woman who has a strong interest in the natural environment and who is extremely proud of her maritime heritage. It is truly escapist, and such a tonic in these difficult times. “

In episode one, Kate visits the beautiful island of Little Bernera where she kayaks with seals, before swimming in crystal clear waters around the island.

In episode two, Kate witnesses a pod of dolphins in Loch Roag, she visits the island of Vuia Mhor where she learns about its former inhabitants, and on hearing the 200-year-old story about a boy who used to swim a great distance to see his sweetheart, Kate decides to recreate this amazing feat.

In episode three, Kate looks on as her brother Seumas tests out his speedboat. She also learns about a 19th century shipwreck and has an overnight adventure with her cousin and her dog on the island of Pabbay.

In episode four, Kate conquers her fear of deep water and explores swimming in some of the deepest parts of the surrounding waters, visits a deserted village with a history going back thousands of years and makes an amazing discovery at the bottom of a loch before trying out her new mermaid tail for the first time.

Miann na Maighdinn-mara/Mermaid Tales begins on BBC ALBA on Tuesday, March 16 at 8.30pm, with subsequent episodes on Tuesday each week at the same time. All four episodes will also be available on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.