Tony Parsons: Police conduct searches on A82 near Bridge of Orchy as investigation into his death continues

Police are conducting searches as the investigation into the death of Tony Parsons continues.

Officers are currently hunting for clues near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy, close to where Mr Parsons body was found.

The Tillicoultry man was reported missing in 2017, with his remains found in January this year near a farm.

He was on his way back from a charity cycle in the Highlands when he was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy hotel on October 2 2017.

An investigation into how he died is ongoing, with searches relating to this being conducted this weekend.

On December 30, 2020, two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are conducting searches near to the A82 at Bridge of Orchy as part of the ongoing investigation in to the death of Anthony Parsons.

“Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team continues to appeal for anyone with information surrounding Mr Parson’s death to contact them on 0141 305 4510 or submit information via our Major Investigation Public Portal: or alternatively make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”