Hungry bikers sent home with no supper by police enforcing lockdown rules

A group of bikers waiting to tuck into fish suppers in Oban were sent home hungry after police ordered them to get a refund and abandon their orders.
The motorcyclists had congregated at George Street Fish Restaurant and Chip Shop on Saturday.
Owner John Stewart was furious that the freshly cooked food went to waste after officers sent his customers on their way.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe