Tourist facilities in Nairn are being upgraded ahead of an expected surge of staycation visitors as lockdown restriction ease.

Picnic tables on the front and wayfarer direction signs are being replaced as part of work to improve infrastructure.

Nairn Connects Business Improvement District has been awarded £8,590 from the Highland Coastal Communities Fund (HCCF) for a project aimed at making the town more welcoming for the community and visitors.

Nairn Goals, a scheme set up by St Ninian’s JFC to buy new equipment and safety storage to allow the club to continue to promote participation in football activities, has also secured £3,500 from the fund.

The money has been issued via Highland Council’s Nairnshire Committee from a total of £3,034,703 awarded to the authority.

How is the money being spent?

Picnic tables from Nairn harbour to the end of the links are being replaced with recycled plastic models which are more accessible and longer lasting.

More planters are being installed and other infrastructure is being painted, including lampposts, railings, bollards and benches, while digital resources including website and online maps will also be used to help visitors.

Nairn Bid manager Lucy Harding said: “We want to make sure the town is as beautiful and welcoming as it can be for the summer for the people who are planning staycations in Nairn.

“Everyone is painting and repairing, there is a constant sound of hammers around Nairn to get everything ready for visitors. There has been a big effort replacing crumbling infrastructure and improving the appearance of the town.”

She added: “We are looking forward to a really successful season that we all need as it’s been a long, hard winter.

“Nairn is a tight-knit and resilient community, but a lot of people hung on by their fingernails during the tough times and are now looking forward to re-opening and taking advantage of the fact people are coming back.”

Fund supports regeneration

The Highland Coastal Communities Fund is designed to support economic regeneration and sustainable development around coastal areas in the region. The fund is derived from revenue generated by Crown Estate marine assets.

Projects are expected to prioritise economic recovery, community resilience, mitigate the impact of climate change or address the challenges of rural depopulation.

Nairnshire committee chairman Councillor Tom Heggie said: “It’s good that we get these funds in and that we can enable these two projects in the town and we look forward to this money being invested in the town’s infrastructure making it look better for visitors and locals.

“Also, St Ninian’s Football Club do a tremendous amount of work when they are functioning properly without lockdown, so again it’s good that we are able to encourage and support them and enable their work with young people.”

