Missing 14-year-old from Alness traced ‘safe and well‘

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Alness has been traced.
An appeal to find Jason ‘Junior’ Cochran was issued by police after he was seen around 7.30pm on Wednesday in the Milnafua area of the Ross-shire town.
Police were seeking assistance from the public to place the youngster as they grew concerned for his welfare.
This morning, officers thanked everyone who helped the appeal and confirmed he has been traced “safe and well”.
