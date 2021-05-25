A82 reopens following serious three-car crash which resulted in three people being flown to hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A82 between Fort William and Spean Bridge has reopened following a serious three-car crash which resulted in three people being flown to hospital and one man being arrested.

Emergency services were called to the scene between the Spean Bridge and Aonach Mor at about 5.30pm to deal with the incident.

The section of the road was shut afterwards and only reopened about nine hours later.

Motorists were forced to go on a 161 mile diversion if they wanted to travel between the three locations, and were urged to avoid the area.

Drivers seeking to travel between Fort William and Spean Bridge – a distance of less than 10 miles under normal circumstances – must instead take a route that diverts them as far as Perth.

The crash

The incident on the A82 involved three cars, a white Audi A3, a black BMW 5 Series and a white Toyota Corolla.

Two 21-year-olds – a man and a woman – were airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while a third woman was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

All three had serious injuries.

The 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences.

Called out to a major RTC on the A82 this evening. Working with crews from @FortStation & Kinlochleven fire station & 3 Ambulances from @Scotambservice, the Air Ambulance and Coastguard helicopter and @policescotland the multiple casualties were extricated from their vehicles. — Spean Bridge CRU (@SpeanBridgeCRU) May 24, 2021

Police, fire crews and the air ambulance from Glasgow all attended the crash.

Cutting gear was used by the four fire crews who were on-scene, while the air ambulance flew the injured patients to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, and have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw these vehicles being driven before or during the crash to contact us.

“If you have a dash-cam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2550 of 24 May.”