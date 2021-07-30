Landslip causes train disruption on Highland line

Delays are likely on Highland trains following a landslip.

Engineers were sent to the site at Stromeferry between Kyle of Lochalsh and Strathcarron at about 8am on Friday.

The extent of the debris on the track is not known but it was later established that trains could continue to operate on the route at lower speeds.

UPDATE: Between Kyle Of Lochalsh and Strathcarron, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. @ScotRail services between Inverness and Kyle Of Lochalsh will be delayed. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 30, 2021

ScotRail initially confirmed services would begin and terminate from Strathcarron.

Minibuses were also arranged between the station and Kyle into the evening.

However, after an inspection, Network Rail confirmed trains would be able to run on the line at reduced speeds while warning of delays.