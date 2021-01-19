UHI building in Inverness to be Covid-19 vaccination centre for health workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) building is poised to join the front line of efforts to vaccinate the north against coronavirus.

The Centre for Health Science complex in Inverness has been named as one of the Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city.

NHS Highland began using the building on Tuesday to protect health and social care staff against the virus with appointments being run seven days a week.

Pam Dudek, chief executive of NHS Highland, said: “We are expecting to vaccinate tens of thousands of people over the next few weeks.

“The support we have had and been offered to help us with this has been very much appreciated and we are grateful to the team at UHI for their help and letting us use the Centre for Health Science as a place where we can vaccinate our frontline staff.”

Wendy Wallace, UHI’s facilities manager, said: “The building is located close to Raigmore Hospital and many of our teaching rooms are not being used at the moment because most of our students are studying online.

“We are delighted to be able to support NHS Highland colleagues by making our building available.”

© Sandy McCook / DCT Media

Meanwhile, High Life Highland has confirmed the Craig Maclean Leisure Centre in Grantown, the Badenoch Centre in Kingussie and the Aviemore Community Centre will also be used to host vaccinations.

Chief executive Steve Walsh said: “The vaccination roll out is a vital step in trying to restore some normality for everyone which will ultimately allow us to reopen our sites and provide our services to local communities across the Highlands.”