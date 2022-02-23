Highland Council strategy ‘sows seeds’ for communities to grow their own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Council strategy ‘sows seeds’ for communities to grow their own

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 7:03 pm
Growing your own veg should now be easier in the Highlands. Picture by Shutterstock.
Growing your own in the Highlands has taken a step forward with a new initiative.

Highland Council has launched a strategy that will identify land across the region that can be used local food growing.

An initiative in Inverness has already seen patches of land taken over in the city centre.

With vegetables already being harvested from locations at the cathedral it has been hailed a success by organisers.

Following on from a community survey, councillors on the communities and place committee today agreed to adopt “Growing our Future – Highland Community Food Growing Strategy”.

They have also agreed that an annual progress report on the implementation of the strategy will be presented to the committee.

Lockdown measures focussed attention on food

Councillor Allan Henderson, chairman of the communities and place committee, said: “Lockdown and the restrictions placed upon us sharply focused the attention on food supply and demand.

“This created a massive rise in interest in growing your own food. And an increase in community food growing initiatives, not just in Highland, but across the whole country.

“This inspirational new strategy sows the seeds of ideas for community groups.

“It provides guidance and direction to grow their own food.

“I would like to thank the officers and the community food growing coordinator, Kirsty Ellen for bringing before us Highland’s first community food growing strategy.

What is the council’s vision?

The council’s vision for the strategy is that in partnership, by 2027 Highland communities are resilient, empowered and supported to grow their own food.

The strategy “Growing our Future” can be viewed on the council’s website.

Included in the strategy is guidance for community groups to help them develop their food growing projects.

There is also information on the best sources of support to help groups achieve their goals.

