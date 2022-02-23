Highland Council strategy ‘sows seeds’ for communities to grow their own

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Growing your own in the Highlands has taken a step forward with a new initiative.

Highland Council has launched a strategy that will identify land across the region that can be used local food growing.

An initiative in Inverness has already seen patches of land taken over in the city centre.

With vegetables already being harvested from locations at the cathedral it has been hailed a success by organisers.

Following on from a community survey, councillors on the communities and place committee today agreed to adopt “Growing our Future – Highland Community Food Growing Strategy”.

They have also agreed that an annual progress report on the implementation of the strategy will be presented to the committee.

Lockdown measures focussed attention on food

Councillor Allan Henderson, chairman of the communities and place committee, said: “Lockdown and the restrictions placed upon us sharply focused the attention on food supply and demand.

“This created a massive rise in interest in growing your own food. And an increase in community food growing initiatives, not just in Highland, but across the whole country.

“This inspirational new strategy sows the seeds of ideas for community groups.

“It provides guidance and direction to grow their own food.

“I would like to thank the officers and the community food growing coordinator, Kirsty Ellen for bringing before us Highland’s first community food growing strategy.

What is the council’s vision?

The council’s vision for the strategy is that in partnership, by 2027 Highland communities are resilient, empowered and supported to grow their own food.

The strategy “Growing our Future” can be viewed on the council’s website.

Included in the strategy is guidance for community groups to help them develop their food growing projects.

There is also information on the best sources of support to help groups achieve their goals.