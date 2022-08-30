Loving lurcher Kaiser becomes longest-ever rescue dog resident in Inverness with 500-day wait for new home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Can you give Kaiser, a loving lurcher a home?

After more than 500 days of waiting the 10-year-old fun loving pooch has unfortunately had one of the longest ever residences of any canine at the Scottish SPCA centre in Inverness.

Kaiser is currently in the care of the Highlands and Islands Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, having previously stayed at some of the charity’s other homes in Scotland.

Although people and pets come and go at the centre, Kaiser has been continually overlooked but officers say he has so much love to give.

‘We would love to find Kaiser the home he deserves’

He has black and tan colouring and is described as “friendly”.

Centre manager Elaine Floyd said, “After so long in our care we would love to find Kaiser the loving home he deserves.

“He has been moved around our different centres across Scotland to try and find him a home, and since coming to our centre in April it has sadly been much of the same story and he has had very little interest.

“He is a big, handsome, friendly lad. Kaiser is 10 years old, but is still super bouncy and full of energy.

“He absolutely loves to go for his daily walks and gets very excited to see you.

“He does sometimes forget his size and will try to jump up and greet you with a kiss, however he is getting much better at keeping all four paws on the ground!

“Kaiser would be best suited to being the only pet in his new home so that he can have all the attention for himself.

“Initially he was quite unsure of how to act when he saw other dogs, but this is improving every day and he now regularly gives little to no acknowledgement to other dogs he walks past.”

Kaiser is not fond of cats.

She continued: “Kaiser would love a home with plenty of space for him to run around and enjoy his zoomies.

“He will make an excellent companion for the right owner. We really don’t know why he is continually overlooked.

“People might be put off by his age, but he is still so full of life and has no health concerns.

“Please consider giving Kaiser the home he has been waiting for. If anyone has any questions about him, please feel free to give the centre a call.”

People can apply to rehome Kaiser HERE.