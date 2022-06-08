Help needed as Scottish SPCA rehoming centres are nearing capacity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After the boom in the numbers of pets being bought during the lockdown, the Scottish SPCA is saying its rehoming centres are at, or near capacity.

The animal welfare charity’s chief superintendent Mike Flynn has said the organisation is in urgent need of supplies and donations.

The organisation provides accomodation for 1,500 animals each year.

The Scottish SPCA said that many of the former pets who are boarded with them long-term are involved in court cases – for example under dangerous dog or puppy farm legislation.

Mr Flynn said: “Many of our centres are now close to, or at capacity, and we would urge the public to help in whatever way they can whether that be by making a donation, considering rehoming an animal from us, volunteering, fundraising for the Scottish SPCA or dropping off supplies at their local centre.”

Last week the Scottish SPCA’s Highlands and Islands Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Inverness appealed for food for 42 cats in its care.

1,500 refuge animals each year

He continued: “Across our nine rescue and rehoming centres, we provide care and accommodation for approximately 1,500 temporary refuge animals each year, many of which are involved in court cases, at an estimated cost of over £500,000 per annum, so this has quite a significant impact on our resources.

“In terms of space it also means that animal is occupying a kennel, cattery or other housing on a long-term basis, reducing the number of new animals we can take in to our care.

“As the cost of living increases, we are also anticipating a rise in pet owners who are unable to care for their animals or afford veterinary bills in the coming months.

“Sadly this means that some people will have to make the difficult decision to give up a pet.

He said: “We urge anyone who finds themselves in the heart-breaking situation of relinquishing a pet to contact our helpline on 03000 999 999 in the first instance.

“If the nearest centre is at capacity, our helpline team can provide information for other local rescues.”