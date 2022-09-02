Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees in an Inverness hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees at an Inverness hotel, our poll has revealed.

News broke on Monday evening that the Craigmonie Hotel in Annfield Road would be used to help people fleeing the conflict.

Since then, it has attracted a lot of attention on the P&J’s social media channels.

Many showed support for the refugees but some were critical of the costs involved.

A poll published alongside our story on Tuesday had 181 votes, with 120 (66.3%) backing the plans.

Inverness MP believes refugees will ‘contribute positively’

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey MP Drew Hendry is one person who supports it.

He recently spent time with Ukrainian families who have settled in Grantown.

Mr Hendry said: “All across the Highlands, folk are embracing these families with open arms.

“This should come as no surprise given our reputation for being one of the most welcoming and hospitable parts of the world.

“I have no doubt that the families who will soon call Inverness their home will contribute positively to our city.

“I have a feeling that many of us will find some new friends during their stay.”

A government contract for the Craigmonie’s 40 rooms begins on September 5.

It is expected to run until at least the end of March 2023.

‘Vast majority’ keen to support plan

The Highlands Support Refugees group was set up in 2015.

It has provided aid to people fleeing war, persecution and poverty.

Hannah Sutherland, who leads its committee, said the group is familiar with people not supporting the effort.

But overall, she said it has received “overwhelming support” from across the region.

She said: “Through our experience, we have no doubt the vast majority of the Highlands are keen to support the effort to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees in the Craigmonie Hotel.

“Our experience has also shown that a small minority who do not share our views can also have the loudest voices. Especially on social media.

“These voices continue to show a lack of understanding of the complex issues involved.

“We are fully confident of the positive welcome these refugees will receive in the Highlands, as have the Ukranian refugees already settled with families across our communities.”

Around 9,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Scotland since the war broke out in February.

Highland Council debated the crisis in March and gave its unequivocal support to the people of Ukraine.