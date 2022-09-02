Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees in an Inverness hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees in an Inverness hotel

By Stuart Findlay
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:30 pm
Ukraine refugees react as the national anthem is played during a celebration for the Ukraine Independence day on August 27. Picture by AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Ukraine refugees react as the national anthem is played during a celebration for the Ukraine Independence day on August 27. Picture by AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees at an Inverness hotel, our poll has revealed.

News broke on Monday evening that the Craigmonie Hotel in Annfield Road would be used to help people fleeing the conflict.

Since then, it has attracted a lot of attention on the P&J’s social media channels.

Many showed support for the refugees but some were critical of the costs involved.

A poll published alongside our story on Tuesday had 181 votes, with 120 (66.3%) backing the plans.

Inverness MP believes refugees will ‘contribute positively’

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey MP Drew Hendry is one person who supports it.

He recently spent time with Ukrainian families who have settled in Grantown.

Mr Hendry said: “All across the Highlands, folk are embracing these families with open arms.

Drew Hendry supports the rehoming of refugees in the Highlands. Picture by Sandy McCook

“This should come as no surprise given our reputation for being one of the most welcoming and hospitable parts of the world.

“I have no doubt that the families who will soon call Inverness their home will contribute positively to our city.

“I have a feeling that many of us will find some new friends during their stay.”

A government contract for the Craigmonie’s 40 rooms begins on September 5.

It is expected to run until at least the end of March 2023.

‘Vast majority’ keen to support plan

The Highlands Support Refugees group was set up in 2015.

It has provided aid to people fleeing war, persecution and poverty.

Hannah Sutherland, who leads its committee, said the group is familiar with people not supporting the effort.

But overall, she said it has received “overwhelming support” from across the region.

She said: “Through our experience, we have no doubt the vast majority of the Highlands are keen to support the effort to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees in the Craigmonie Hotel.

The Craigmonie Hotel. Picture by Sandy McCook

“Our experience has also shown that a small minority who do not share our views can also have the loudest voices. Especially on social media.

“These voices continue to show a lack of understanding of the complex issues involved.

“We are fully confident of the positive welcome these refugees will receive in the Highlands, as have the Ukranian refugees already settled with families across our communities.”

Around 9,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Scotland since the war broke out in February.

Highland Council debated the crisis in March and gave its unequivocal support to the people of Ukraine.

[[title]]

[[text]]
