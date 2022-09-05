Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Marello was last seen in the Culloden area of Inverness four days ago on September 1.

The 26-year-old has now been reported missing, with police keen to speak to anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts.

Mr Marello is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging trousers, a green jacket and black trainers.

It is also believed Mr Marello is currently walking with a limp.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MPR6434020922.