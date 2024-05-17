Highland pastry chef to bring taste of France to Inverness with new bakery

A Black Isle chef and chocolatier is expanding her business by opening her own bakery in Inverness.

Mum-of-two Emilie Brizard will open her very own patisserie on Huntly Street in the city centre.

Doors will open to customers for the first time today, with Emilie hoping to bring a little taste of France to the Highland Capital.

The milestone moment comes just two years after the 40-year-old launched her own patisserie business, O’Délice, from her kitchen in Avoch.

Speaking to the Press and Journal ahead of the grand opening, Emilie said she wants to separate home and work as orders continue to flood in.

She said: “I have been working from my house, home cooking for two years now. I’m attending markets every weekend and it’s just about taking the next step.

“My house is too small. My business has taken over the whole house so I had to find a unit.

“I need my working life to be separate. I need to go to work and not constantly be in my house. I’m surrounded by foodstuff and boxes. I need my house back. In two months, I should be up and running as a bakery and cooking on-site.”

Black Isle chef gushes about new Inverness O’Delice shop

Emilie, originally from France, admits finding the right location was tricky.

However, she gushed about the wonderful spot she’s secured by the River Ness.

She added: “There was nothing affordable in the city centre until I got this unit.

“I really like it. The building was built in the 18th century. It’s got a fireplace and everything inside. It’s beautiful.”

The experienced chef, pastry chef, chocolate maker, ice cream maker and confectioner says due to current constraints, her business will open as a shop, before becoming a fully operational bakery in around two months time.

O’Delice will be open no more than three days a week as Emilie continues to bake all her delicacies from home.

She is hoping her businesses will bring a taste of French cuisine to the people of Inverness.

Emilie said: “I’m really excited as I don’t know what to expect. It is going to be a slow opening, only two to three days a week, but I’m excited.”