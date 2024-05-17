Highland pastry chef to bring taste of France to Inverness with new bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland pastry chef to bring taste of France to Inverness with new bakery

Emilie is making the leap from baking in her home kitchen to opening her own store.

By Michelle Henderson
Emilie Brizard of O'Delice
Emilie Brizard of O'Delice is preparing to open a new shop/bakery in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Black Isle chef and chocolatier is expanding her business by opening her own bakery in Inverness.

Mum-of-two Emilie Brizard will open her very own patisserie on Huntly Street in the city centre.

Doors will open to customers for the first time today, with Emilie hoping to bring a little taste of France to the Highland Capital.

The milestone moment comes just two years after the 40-year-old launched her own patisserie business, O’Délice, from her kitchen in Avoch.

Speaking to the Press and Journal ahead of the grand opening, Emilie said she wants to separate home and work as orders continue to flood in.

She said: “I have been working from my house, home cooking for two years now. I’m attending markets every weekend and it’s just about taking the next step.

“My house is too small. My business has taken over the whole house so I had to find a unit.

“I need my working life to be separate. I need to go to work and not constantly be in my house. I’m surrounded by foodstuff and boxes. I need my house back. In two months, I should be up and running as a bakery and cooking on-site.”

An example of one of Emilie’s creations. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Black Isle chef gushes about new Inverness O’Delice shop

Emilie, originally from France, admits finding the right location was tricky.

However, she gushed about the wonderful spot she’s secured by the River Ness.

She added: “There was nothing affordable in the city centre until I got this unit.

“I really like it. The building was built in the 18th century. It’s got a fireplace and everything inside. It’s beautiful.”

The experienced chef, pastry chef, chocolate maker, ice cream maker and confectioner says due to current constraints, her business will open as a shop, before becoming a fully operational bakery in around two months time.

O’Delice will be open no more than three days a week as Emilie continues to bake all her delicacies from home.

She is hoping her businesses will bring a taste of French cuisine to the people of Inverness.

Emilie said: “I’m really excited as I don’t know what to expect. It is going to be a slow opening, only two to three days a week, but I’m excited.”

