Home News Inverness

Renewable energy installation Hydro Ness named small project of the year

By Chloe Irvine
October 19, 2022, 7:18 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:19 pm
Hydro Ness
Hydro Ness has been named Britain's small project of the year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hydro Ness has been crowned small project of the year at the 2022 British Construction Industry Awards.

Highland Council’s new renewable energy installation is an Archimedes screw installation on the banks of the River Ness.

Hydro Ness officially opened on July 28 where scores of people gathered on the banks of the River Ness to celebrate.

This latest award comes just days after it was commended with a Merit at the national Structural Steel Design Awards.

‘Demands of the climate emergency’

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “This is fantastic news, and the second time this innovative and important project has been recognised this month.

“Hydro Ness is a shining example of how Highland Council is already rising to the demands of the climate and ecological emergency, whilst helping to achieve our net zero emissions ambitions by 2025.”

Councillor Ken Gowans
Councillor Ken Gowans

Head of property and facilities management at Highland Council, Finlay MacDonald, said: “The project team was delighted to be recognised at these national awards, which demonstrates how significant the project has been.

“There was excellent collaboration and great passion from all involved to achieve such a functional and unique structure.

“The project outcomes will leave a lasting legacy, which will benefit the local community, help develop skills, provide education and of course help the environment.”

Karl Rosie, chairwoman of Highland Council’s climate change committee added: “Everyone involved in the delivery of the Hydro Ness project should be proud.

“The new climate change committee aims to build on the success of Hydro Ness and identify other creative ways in which we can build sustainability into everything we do going forward as a council.”

