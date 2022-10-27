Shadow the cat immortalised as Inverness Botanical Garden’s most frequent visitor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A touching tribute has been paid to the Inverness Botanical Garden’s feline friend, Shadow, who passed away earlier this year.

A weather vane with the image of a prowling cat has been installed on top of the recently refurbished garden glasshouse in his memory.

A visitor to the gardens for six years, Shadow was an important ambassador and offered a warm welcome to visitors.

Head gardener Pamela Sutherland fondly remembers greeting him every morning when she would open up.

Recalling his playful nature with groups and families, she said Shadow would roll over and let visitors tickle him.

He was also mischievous, having photobombed a few wedding pictures when ceremonies were taking place in the gardens.

Ms Sutherland said that Shadow would often be found lounging in the warmest place, “usually the cactus house”, and was a valued team member.

Sadly towards the end of his life, Shadow lost most of his vision before going completely blind.

Ms Sutherland says that by the end of his life, Shadow was unable to navigate around the large gardens.

‘He will never be forgotten’

He died in August at the age of 10, leaving the team shocked and devastated as they were very close to their helper.

In tribute to Shadow, the team decided to install a weather vane with a likeness of their favourite cat as a permanent memorial.

Ms Sutherland said: “I have been working here for three-and-half years and have worked very closely with Shadow. He was a huge part of the gardens, and would always be the one to welcome me first thing in the morning.

“He was so good with kids, they loved him. He’d have kids jumping on top of him and he would just roll over.”

Following the news of Shadow’s death, the team received “floods of well wishes” with people sending photos and memories of meeting the cat during visits to the gardens.

“Some of the management came up with the idea of a wind vane,” Ms Sutherland continued, “which was just a lovely idea, so we have our brand-new glasshouse which the vane sits on top of, so all the people can see him.

“He will never be forgotten.”

While Shadow was not owned by Inverness Botanical Gardens, he was their most frequent visitor. Ms Sutherland says no other cat is likely to replace him.

The team are planning to hold a small gathering to spread Shadow’s ashes around the gardens.