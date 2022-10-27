Shadow the cat immortalised as Inverness Botanical Garden’s most frequent visitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Shadow the cat immortalised as Inverness Botanical Garden’s most frequent visitor

By Ross Hempseed
October 27, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 6:23 pm
Shadow the cat in his prime.
Shadow the cat in his prime.

A touching tribute has been paid to the Inverness Botanical Garden’s feline friend, Shadow, who passed away earlier this year.

A weather vane with the image of a prowling cat has been installed on top of the recently refurbished garden glasshouse in his memory.

A visitor to the gardens for six years, Shadow was an important ambassador and offered a warm welcome to visitors.

Head gardener Pamela Sutherland fondly remembers greeting him every morning when she would open up.

The weather vane is in tribute to Shadow the cat who died in August this year. Image: Pamela Sutherland.

Recalling his playful nature with groups and families, she said Shadow would roll over and let visitors tickle him.

He was also mischievous, having photobombed a few wedding pictures when ceremonies were taking place in the gardens.

Ms Sutherland said that Shadow would often be found lounging in the warmest place, “usually the cactus house”, and was a valued team member.

Sadly towards the end of his life, Shadow lost most of his vision before going completely blind.

Ms Sutherland says that by the end of his life, Shadow was unable to navigate around the large gardens.

‘He will never be forgotten’

He died in August at the age of 10, leaving the team shocked and devastated as they were very close to their helper.

In tribute to Shadow, the team decided to install a weather vane with a likeness of their favourite cat as a permanent memorial.

Ms Sutherland said: “I have been working here for three-and-half years and have worked very closely with Shadow. He was a huge part of the gardens, and would always be the one to welcome me first thing in the morning.

“He was so good with kids, they loved him. He’d have kids jumping on top of him and he would just roll over.”

Shadow spent most of his time basking in the warmth of the glasshouses at the Inverness Botanical Gardens. Image: Inverness Botanical Gardens.

Following the news of Shadow’s death, the team received “floods of well wishes” with people sending photos and memories of meeting the cat during visits to the gardens.

“Some of the management came up with the idea of a wind vane,” Ms Sutherland continued, “which was just a lovely idea, so we have our brand-new glasshouse which the vane sits on top of, so all the people can see him.

“He will never be forgotten.”

While Shadow was not owned by Inverness Botanical Gardens, he was their most frequent visitor. Ms Sutherland says no other cat is likely to replace him.

The team are planning to hold a small gathering to spread Shadow’s ashes around the gardens.

