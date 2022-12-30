Behind-the-scenes at Leakey’s – Inverness’s most beloved bookshop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Behind-the-scenes at Leakey’s – Inverness’s most beloved bookshop

By Lauren Robertson
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 8:10 am
Sam Leakey in Leakey's Bookshop. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Sam Leakey in Leakey's Bookshop. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

You could walk right past Leakey’s Bookshop on Church Street in Inverness and think it was little more than a disused church.

But those who know better will step off the street and push through the green door, ready to lose themselves in the world of books.

And even if it is not your first time through the doors, you can’t help but gasp at the sight before you.

Charles Leakey opened his first shop in 1979. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Owner Charles Leakey and his son Sam admit they don’t know exactly how many books there are on the shelves, but that doesn’t mean the pair don’t know what treasures there are for customers to discover.

They are also sure about the oldest book they have – a theological text in Latin which was published in 1496. It is not on display in the shop, but is instead safely tucked away in the family’s own collection.

History of Leakey’s

Mr Leakey sen opened his first second-hand bookshop from a first-floor room in Grant’s Close in June 1979.

Even before this he had started collecting and buying books, building up a stock so he could fulfill his dream as soon as the time was right.

In 1982, he moved to a larger premises within the Close, before eventually moving to the disused Greyfriars Free Church – with the church opting for his vision over a nightclub proposal.

Customers and the Leakey’s love the wood-burning stove. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Since moving to Church Street, Leakey’s Bookshop has been moulded into what it is today – the piles and shelves of books growing ever taller and fuller.

If you can drag your eyes from the books lining the walls, the focal point of Leakey’s is the wood-burning stove that stands at its heart – roaring away in winter.

Walking into Leakey’s

The sight people are met with when they enter Leakey’s Bookshop is astonishing, as is demonstrated by the gasps father and son can hear from their desk by the door.

“There’s lots of really kind and pleasant reactions, people are impressed I suppose,” Mr Leakey Jr said.

“There’s this effect when you walk in through the lobby that is this tight, confined space then you open the door and it’s that classic church architecture of compression and expansion. You often hear people gasping as they come in, it’s quite rewarding.”

When they can, they take the time to speak to customers as the books their own stories usually inspire the stories they seek out in the shop.

The Leakeys don’t know how many books are in the shop. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Mr Leakey Jr, 29, said: “Typically books people choose are chosen for a reason, often for quite significant reasons or connections between them and the book.

“History really is very close to us, and books and the people who are buying them reveal that to us every day.”

How many books are there in Leakey’s?

Something many people want to know is exactly how many books there are in Leakey’s Bookshop.

“Whenever anyone asks us how many books we have, we always invite the person asking the question to count them and tell us,” said Mr Leakey Jr.

The 29-year-old said the pair have “no idea” how many books they have and that there is no physical log.

Charles Leakey converted the disused church into his bookshop. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

“We don’t keep a record of the titles other than in our memory – we’re quite good at being able to say whether or not we have a book through familiarity,” he added.

“We do handle every single one when we’re buying them, pricing them, shelving them, or when we’re reorganising them.”

Filling the shelves of Leakey’s

The-however-many books in Leakey’s come from a variety of different people and places.

“Having been around for 40 years, we’re known about enough in the Highlands and beyond that, when people have books they want to sell, they often think of us,” said Mr Leakey Jr.

People can bring the books in, or the duo will go out to homes in the Inverness area to look through whole personal libraries or collections.

Each book goes through a thorough selection process, with only the best and most interesting making it onto the shelves of Leakey’s.

Mr Leakey Jr said: “There are so many different criteria we are selecting based on.

Charles Leakey and his son Sam run the shop. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

“If someone brings in a collection of Inverness and Black Isle focused books, of which there are lots, then that’s fairly straightforward because we know those are books people in this area would want to buy.

“Then you look at the condition of the books, if they’re not in good condition they’re not so saleable. Condition is very important, then it’s just applying our experience of what sells and what doesn’t.”

Like father, like son

Mr Leakey Jr grew up in the bookshop but moved abroad.

He is delighted to be back, running the shop alongside his dad, but knows he’s still got some learning to do.

He added: “Books were a big part of my childhood, it was great to have complete free access to this whole shop’s worth of books, I could pick anything off the shelves. I would come here quite often after school to do just that.”

While he is starting to feel confident with the process of buying and pricing, he still looks to his dad for help with some of the less common, older books.

“I’m still learning, it’s a long process to really know your way around because you have to build up and store a lot.”

Visitors to the bookshop often gasp upon arrival. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

One of his favourite finds was a first-edition copy of Nan Shepherd’s The Living Mountain. The pair found it tucked away in a dusty, poorly lit attic in Lochardle.

Mr Leakey Sr, who is now 71, had never seen one before in all his years buying, collecting and selling books – they didn’t even recognise it for what it was at first.

His son added: “Part of the privilege of being a bookseller is that you can come across things and decide you want to keep them.

“It’s a pleasure to do that with some books, particularly ones that you know you’re unlikely to ever see again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Let the celebrations begin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Eden Court reopened in 2008 following a £25million refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Scottish surgeon Andy Kent at Beirut Port. Photo: FDCO.
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Donald Armstrong has received a BEM for services to music and the community in Dingwall. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. When the Ironworks closes its doors for the final time in 2023, it will be a huge blow for the arts scene in Inverness. Picture shows; The Proclaimers at Inverness Leisure in December 2022.. Inverness. Supplied by LCC Live Date; Unknown
As the Ironworks closure edges nearer, who will step up to fill the gap…
A reminder of some of those we've lost from the north of Scotland in 2022.
Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022 Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead pick up first point under David Robertson with draw against Montrose
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Most Commented