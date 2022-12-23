In-Time jewellery repair customer had to fight to get ring back after company goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In-Time jewellery repair customer had to fight to get ring back after company goes into liquidation

By Michelle Henderson
December 23, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 4:58 pm
In-Time at Union Square in Aberdeen has closed with immediate effect.
In-Time at Union Square in Aberdeen has closed with immediate effect.

Jewellery repair firm In-Time has gone into liquidation, leaving customers in Aberdeen and Inverness fighting to get their possessions back.

Pop-up stores at Union Square in Aberdeen and Tesco Inshes in Inverness have closed with immediate effect as the company ceased trading.

Their website has also been shut down as liquidators FRP Advisory Trading Limited have been called to take control of their assets.

In a statement posted on their website, officials said their business would remain closed for the “foreseeable future.”

They wrote: “We regret to advise our customers that the company has now ceased to trade. The stores and the website are now closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

“The company is proposed to be placed in creditor’s voluntary liquidation by FRP Advisory Trading Limited in the coming weeks, following which, the proposed liquidators and their staff will be available to assist existing customers with any queries they may have regarding the company’s circumstances.”

Fight to get eternity ring back

Norma Henderson, from Aberdeen, found herself in a stand-off with staff at the firm’s Union Square store in Aberdeen after they initially refused to return her ring.

The 55-year-old had handed in her eternity ring, purchased by her husband in America, to have a diamond replaced.

However, when returning to pick it up, she was initially turned away empty-handed. Desperate to get it back, she called the police.

At one point, six police officers, four security guards and the manager of Union Square surrounded the booth as Mrs Henderson pleaded to get the ring back.

Norma Henderson had to fight to get her eternity ring back.

To her relief, it has now been returned to her.

Speaking about the ordeal, she said: “It was just terrible. I was absolutely distraught but I am so glad to have it back.

“I think it is absolutely disgusting. There are two little tickets up at that booth saying,” Sorry, we are now in liquidation.

“God help the people that are going to go there today to collect their jewellery.

“They’ve got your property; you are putting your trust in these people thinking that it’s goodwill. You have no comeback against these people unless you stand up for yourself.”

Union Square. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

In-Time bosses have said all pieces in their possession must be claimed back through the proposed liquidators.

It is unclear how long customers will have to wait to have their jewellery returned.

They wrote: “Should you have a piece with us currently in for service, repair, or cleaning, please feel free to contact the proposed liquidators.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday, December 23, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Guild Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and no complaint was made.”

