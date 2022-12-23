In-Time jewellery repair customer had to fight to get ring back after company goes into liquidation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jewellery repair firm In-Time has gone into liquidation, leaving customers in Aberdeen and Inverness fighting to get their possessions back.

Pop-up stores at Union Square in Aberdeen and Tesco Inshes in Inverness have closed with immediate effect as the company ceased trading.

Their website has also been shut down as liquidators FRP Advisory Trading Limited have been called to take control of their assets.

In a statement posted on their website, officials said their business would remain closed for the “foreseeable future.”

They wrote: “We regret to advise our customers that the company has now ceased to trade. The stores and the website are now closed and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

“The company is proposed to be placed in creditor’s voluntary liquidation by FRP Advisory Trading Limited in the coming weeks, following which, the proposed liquidators and their staff will be available to assist existing customers with any queries they may have regarding the company’s circumstances.”

Fight to get eternity ring back

Norma Henderson, from Aberdeen, found herself in a stand-off with staff at the firm’s Union Square store in Aberdeen after they initially refused to return her ring.

The 55-year-old had handed in her eternity ring, purchased by her husband in America, to have a diamond replaced.

However, when returning to pick it up, she was initially turned away empty-handed. Desperate to get it back, she called the police.

At one point, six police officers, four security guards and the manager of Union Square surrounded the booth as Mrs Henderson pleaded to get the ring back.

To her relief, it has now been returned to her.

Speaking about the ordeal, she said: “It was just terrible. I was absolutely distraught but I am so glad to have it back.

“I think it is absolutely disgusting. There are two little tickets up at that booth saying,” Sorry, we are now in liquidation.

“God help the people that are going to go there today to collect their jewellery.

“They’ve got your property; you are putting your trust in these people thinking that it’s goodwill. You have no comeback against these people unless you stand up for yourself.”

In-Time bosses have said all pieces in their possession must be claimed back through the proposed liquidators.

It is unclear how long customers will have to wait to have their jewellery returned.

They wrote: “Should you have a piece with us currently in for service, repair, or cleaning, please feel free to contact the proposed liquidators.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday, December 23, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Guild Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and no complaint was made.”