The search for a new Ironworks is continuing – but it won’t be in the Eastgate

By Stuart Findlay
February 1, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 2:55 pm
The Eastgate has been ruled out as a suitable location for a new music venue to replace the Ironworks. Image: Jason Hedges/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson/Shutterstock
The Eastgate Shopping Centre has been ruled out as a potential location for a new music venue in Inverness.

The Highland capital is bracing itself for the loss of the Ironworks, the region’s most high-profile music venue.

And the Eastgate has been left reeling from a loss of its own following the closure of Debenhams in early 2021.

After the Press and Journal published a story speculating on the future home of the Ironworks, several readers got in touch to suggest killing two birds with one stone.

As it turns out, talks were held between the Eastgate and the Ironworks about the prospect.

But it has now been officially ruled out as a viable solution.

‘Not a credible option’

Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said the search for a new home is continuing.

She said: “We’ve viewed a number of locations across Inverness as we continue to keep options open for retaining a live music venue in the centre of the city.

“The former Debenhams site in its present state is not fit for purpose for a live music venue. So this is not a credible option for us.”

The Ironworks will close its doors for the final time on February 4, ending a 16-year era and leaving a major hole in the city’s music scene.

Ironworks closure
Ironworks director Caroline Campbell.

On paper, it looked like the Debenhams site could work.

There is plenty of parking. It’s right in the middle of town.

And vendors at the new food collective, due to open next month, would surely love the chance to have a thousand new customers on their doorstep.

But clearly, there were hurdles to overcome too.

The Eastgate closes at 5.30pm on most days.

And getting the acoustics right in a unit that has never hosted live music before is also no mean feat.

High hopes for new tenant to replace Debenhams

The loss of Debenhams was a hammer blow for the Eastgate.

And for Inverness as a whole.

Getting a new city centre venue while also breathing new life into a previously buoyant location was too good to be true.

But the Eastgate’s management remain open to putting something different in the space left behind by Debenhams.

Former Eastgate manager Jackie Cuddy. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges

Jackie Cuddy, who retired from her role as the Eastgate’s manager last week, said: “It’s an open book.

“We did have conversations with the Ironworks but I don’t think the Eastgate quite meets what they need.

“But the good thing is that the Eastgate owners are blue sky thinkers. Let’s explore all of these opportunities.”

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented