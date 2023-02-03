Highland Pride launch fundraiser to secure return of Proud Ness in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of Proud Ness are appealing for the public’s help in financing the return of one of the biggest events of its kind in Scotland.

Highland Pride has announced its intentions to hold a parade in Inverness on July 22.

The event will be the first of its kind to be held in the city in four years.

Almost 10,000 people from across Scotland flocked to the Highland Capital in July 2019 as Proud Ness returned for a second year.

However, plans to hold the festival in recent years were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are now preparing to revive the event this summer with help from the local community.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up by the group to raise funds towards the venture and help end a three-year break in proceedings.

The event is also being supported through funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Highland Pride chairperson Sand Owsnett, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of our summer pride event after a three-year break. We’d love to see our LGBTQ+ community and allies across the Highlands and Islands, and Moray come together to celebrate with us.”

What is Proud Ness?

Proud Ness is a one-day festival celebrating the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community across the Highlands and Islands.

The event brings scores of people from all walks of life together to hear speeches and listen to iconic music anthems.

This year’s event, which is still subject to licensing approval, will include a proposed march through the streets of Inverness to the Northern Meeting Park for speeches, music, food, stalls and more.

Pride marches have been held in towns and cities across the north and north-east.

Thousands took to the streets of Lerwick in July as Shetland hosted its first pride march.

Similar events have also been held in Aberdeen and Elgin. Grampian Pride has also announced plans to hold a parade in Stonehaven.