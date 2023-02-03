Highland Pride launch fundraiser to secure return of Proud Ness in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Highland Pride launch fundraiser to secure return of Proud Ness in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
February 3, 2023, 12:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 8:15 pm
Scores of supporters marched through the streets of Inverness in 2018 and 2019 in support of Proud Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Scores of supporters marched through the streets of Inverness in 2018 and 2019 in support of Proud Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Organisers of Proud Ness are appealing for the public’s help in financing the return of one of the biggest events of its kind in Scotland.

Highland Pride has announced its intentions to hold a parade in Inverness on July 22.

The event will be the first of its kind to be held in the city in four years.

Almost 10,000 people from across Scotland flocked to the Highland Capital in July 2019 as Proud Ness returned for a second year.

However, plans to hold the festival in recent years were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proud Ness was last held in Inverness in 2019. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Organisers are now preparing to revive the event this summer with help from the local community.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up by the group to raise funds towards the venture and help end a three-year break in proceedings.

The event is also being supported through funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Highland Pride chairperson Sand Owsnett, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of our summer pride event after a three-year break. We’d love to see our LGBTQ+ community and allies across the Highlands and Islands, and Moray come together to celebrate with us.”

What is Proud Ness?

Proud Ness is a one-day festival celebrating the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community across the Highlands and Islands.

The event brings scores of people from all walks of life together to hear speeches and listen to iconic music anthems.

Thousands of people marched from Union Street to Broad Street in Aberdeen in May as Grampian Pride got under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

This year’s event, which is still subject to licensing approval, will include a proposed march through the streets of Inverness to the Northern Meeting Park for speeches, music, food, stalls and more.

Pride marches have been held in towns and cities across the north and north-east.

Thousands took to the streets of Lerwick in July as Shetland hosted its first pride march. 

Similar events have also been held in Aberdeen and Elgin. Grampian Pride has also announced plans to hold a parade in Stonehaven.

